Police: man defecates in alley, charged with public drunkenness

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM)- Police charged Eziukwu Umachi with public drunkenness after receiving a call that a man defecated in a person’s alley on the 200 block of Lawrence St.

Authorities say they found him in the area of 2nd Street and Mill Street shortly after the call with a strong odor of feces on his person and had feces smeared on his shoes as well as his jeans.

Umachi was charged with False ID to Law Enforcement, two counts of Trespassing as well as Public Drunkenness.

He was taken to Central booking for arraignment.

