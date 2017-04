YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died in a motorcycle accident in Conewago Township.

The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m., on East Canal Road.

There is no word yet on if any other vehicles were involved, or if anyone else was injured.

