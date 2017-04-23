N.Korea detains US citizen; at least 3rd American being held

By and Published:
In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, Polaris submarine launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) are paraded to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder, in Pyongyang, North Korea. China is defending its trade practices with North Korea after Chinese-made vehicles were seen carrying ballistic missiles during a military parade despite international sanctions against selling military hardware to Pyongyang. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – Officials say North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, in the latest case of an American being held in the country.

The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang said Sunday it was aware of a Korean-American citizen being detained recently, but couldn’t comment further. The embassy looks after consular affairs for the U.S. in North Korea because the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, citing unnamed sources, reported that a former Korean-American professor was arrested in North Korea on Friday at Pyongyang’s international airport while trying to exit the country. It said the man has been involved in aid and relief programs to North Korea.

South Korea officials said they were unable to confirm the report.

At least two other Americans are detained in North Korea.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

