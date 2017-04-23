Late Cardinal Keeler to be remembered at mass

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Diocese of Harrisburg will remember the late Cardinal William Keeler at a service.

Keeler grew up in Lebanon and served as a bishop for the Harrisburg Catholic Diocese in the 1980s. He later became the archbishop of the Baltimore Diocese and was elevated to cardinal.

The service is a Month’s Mind Mass, a service held a month after someone’s funeral in the catholic faith.

The mass will be held at St. Patrick Cathedral on State Street in Harrisburg at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

It will take place after a Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. that will conclude with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

