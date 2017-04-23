Dog wardens to check licenses, vaccinations

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Dog wardens in York County will canvass this week to check dog licenses and rabies vaccinations.

State law requires owners of all dogs three months or older to license their pets by January 1 every year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats (three months of age and older) must be vaccinated against rabies.

Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

