Bears complete 3rd period comeback to take 2-0 Series lead

Courtesy Hershey Bears:

(Allentown, PA- April 22, 2017)-Chris Bourque scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 33 seconds to play, to lead the Hershey Bears hockey team to a 5-4 comeback victory in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Saturday night. The Bears won both road games versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center and hold a 2-0 series lead. The series now shifts back to Giant Center as Hershey will go for the sweep Wednesday night on home ice.

After two goals in the second period from Lehigh Valley forward Greg Carey, Hershey fell behind 4-2 heading into the third period. During the regular season, Lehigh Valley was 28-0-1-0 when leading after two periods of play. That all changed Saturday night as Hershey scored three unanswered goals to stun the crowd of 7,516 at the PPL Center.

Chris Bourque started the comeback with his first goal of the playoffs at 7:27 of the third period. Hershey defender Madison Bowey snapped a shot from the blue line towards the Lehigh Valley net. Bourque deflected the puck from the slot past a screened Lehigh Valley goaltender Alex Lyon to make it 4-3.

Shortly following the goal, Lyon was injured on a collision at the net. He left the game with the help of his teammates and Martin Ouellette was forced to take over in goal for Lehigh Valley.

Hershey wasn’t kind to Ouellette. The Bears scored on their first shot on the new netminder. Tyler Lewington notched his first goal of the playoffs to tie the game, 4-4, at 9:55. The defender fired a shot from the right point that deflected off a Lehigh Valley forward’s stick. Ouellette was screened, and the puck bounced off the far post and into the net.

Hershey continued to press, and the club’s all-time leading playoff scorer came through in the final minute. The Phantoms gave the puck away behind the goal with 40 seconds to play. Hershey defender Christian Djoos sent a pass to Bourque along the blue line. Bourque took a step towards the net, and blasted a slap shot through heavy traffic past Ouellette to give Hershey the win.

