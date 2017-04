HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) abc27News spoke to an Elizabethtown College political science professor about President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

“It is kind of an artificial standard. We do associate with great presidents with big legislative achievements in the first 100 days FDR, Reagan,” said Fletcher McClellan.

Trump will mark 100 days in office on Saturday with a rally in Harrisburg at the Farm Show Complex.

