Alpacas take over PA Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Alpacas are making an appearance at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg this weekend.

This is the 21st annual Mid-Atlantic Alpaca Association Jubilee.

It’s one of the largest and most attended alpaca shows in the U.S. with alpacas competing in obstacle courses, costume competitions and fiber evaluations.
Alpaca Farm owner Hope Bittner says, “Alpaca fiber is one of the finest fibers in the world. Depending on the grade, it can be worn against your skin, like, even undergarments. Or it can be a rug. And anything in between.”

The jubilee wrapped up today at noon.

