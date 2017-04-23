16-year old pedestrian injured in hit and run crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager is in the hospital, and one person is facing charges, after a suspected hit and run in York County.

According to Newberry Township Police, witnesses saw the 16-year old victim laying along the 3400 block of York Haven Road, around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The girl, who was injured and unconscious when police arrived, was flown to Hershey Medical Center.

Police later found the suspect’s vehicle, parked along a roadway, underneath a car cover.

Police contacted the driver, and say that suspect was traveling along York Haven Road on Saturday night, when the vehicle collided with an unknown object. The damage and vehicle parts on the scene matched the make and model of the suspect vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

