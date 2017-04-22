Trump tells ‘dreamers’ to rest easy, targets criminals

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, a woman holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco. The Trump administration is moving beyond rhetoric in its effort to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department is forcing nine communities to prove they are complying with an immigration law to continue receiving coveted law enforcement grant money. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now in the country illegally can “rest easy.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says the so-called dreamers will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. The president says his administration is not after the dreamers, but after the criminals in the U.S. illegally.

The president also is vowing anew to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But he’s stopping short of demanding that money for the project be included in a spending bill Congress must pass by the end of next week to keep the government running.

Trump also says he’ll reveal his tax overhaul plan sometime next week.

