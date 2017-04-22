This Week in Pennsylvania debuts Sunday at 11 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- ABC27 is launching a new show this Sunday called This Week in Pennsylvania.

It explores politics and policy issues that impact your lives.

This Week in Pennsylvania is hosted by Dennis Owens.

This weekend, he sat down with Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene Depasquale to talk about how your tax dollars are being spent.

Analysts Brittany Crampsie and Christoper Nicholas also join us to talk about the investigation into Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack.

It airs this Sunday at 11 a.m. on ABC27.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...