The Latest: March for Science attracts thousands in Berlin

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the March for Science, with events around the world intended to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts (all times EDT):

8:50 a.m.

The March for Science has attracted several thousand people in Berlin, and those supporters of sciences have walked from one of the city’s universities to the Brandenburg Gate.

Meike Weltin is a doctorate student at an environmental institute near Berlin. She says she’s participating because – in her words – “I think that politics need to listen to sciences.”

Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, has endorsed March for Science events across Germany. Gabriel says “free research and teaching are the supporting pillars of an open and modern society.”

___

5:10 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science and defend it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

The March for Science was dreamed up at the Women’s March on Washington, a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

Saturday is also Earth Day.

The march puts scientists – who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation – into a more public position.

Scientists involved in the march say they’re anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...