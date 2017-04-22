President Trump to visit Harrisburg next weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Harrisburg on Saturday, April 29.

The President will be holding a rally at the New Holland Arena, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, at 7:30 p.m. Doors for the event will open at 4:30 p.m.

Those planning to attend are asked not to bring homemade signs, banners, professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, back packs, or large bags.

People can register for tickets to the event at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/harrisburg-pa2/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...