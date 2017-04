CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man, on bail for dealing heroin, has been arrested for the same crime.

Brian Jones was arrested on Friday, charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

He was already on bail for the same charge when Friday’s arrest took place.

Jones was taken to Cumberland County Prison, to be arraigned on the new charges.

