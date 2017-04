LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after a number of traffic violations and a crash earlier this month.

East Cocalico Police responded to an accident on Colonel Howard Boulevard on April 9.

By the time they arrived on scene, they say Donald Hanafin had driven off.

Hanafin was later found behind a nearby business. Police say he was above the legal limit.

Hanafin has been charged with DUI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...