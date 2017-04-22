Giant/Martin’s alerts customers to voluntary recall of select Lay’s Kettle Cooked Chips

Carlisle, PA – Following a recall by Frito Lay, GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale select Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to potential Salmonella contamination in the jalapeno seasoning.

The following products are included in this recall:

 Frito Lay 2 Go Bold Mix, 18.4 oz., UPC 2840064666 with a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior

 Lays Kettle Cooked Variety Pack, 10.2 oz., UPC 2840062930 with a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior

 Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Jalapeno, 2.75 oz., UPC 2840043783 with a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior

 Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Jalapeno, 13.5 oz., UPC 2840063218 with a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior

 Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Jalapeno, 8 oz., UPC 2840037185 with a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella infections can be life-threatening, especially to those with weak immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. The most common manifestations of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within eight to 72 hours. Additional symptoms may be chills, headache, nausea and vomiting that can last up to seven days.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Frito Customer Service at 800-406-0096. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

