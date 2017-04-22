Giant/Martin’s alerts customers to voluntary recall of Atkins chicken with cheese and bean burrito

Carlisle, PA – Following a recall by Request Foods, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale Atkins Chicken with Cheese and Bean Burritos. The packages are mislabeled and contain an egg and sausage burrito product which contains egg and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. This product is safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from egg or soy allergies.

The following product is included in this recall:



Atkins Chicken with Cheese and Bean Burrito, 6 oz. plastic package, UPC 63748000989 with a Best By date of Dec. 19, 2017 and an establishment number P-17644 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy may run the risk of

serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Request Foods Consumer Affairs at 844-342-3400. In addition, customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...