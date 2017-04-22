Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after being hit by a van

Published:
Michele Scarponi
FILE - In this May 5, 2012 file photo, Michele Scarponi of Italy wears the 2011 edition winner's pink jersey during the first stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 5.4-mile individual time trial, in Herning, Denmark. Scarponi died Saturday, April 22, 2017 after being hit by a van during training in Filottrano, central Italy. (AP Photo/Daniele Badolato, file)

ANCONA, Italy (AP) – Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d’Italia in 2011, died after being hit by a van while training on Saturday. He was 37.

Scarponi was training near his home of Filottrano, near Ancona, when he was hit by a van at a crossroad. He leaves behind a wife and twin sons.

According to initial reports the Astana cyclist died on the spot and was unable to be revived by emergency services which arrived promptly.

Team Astana called it “a tragedy too big to be written” in a statement.

“We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team,” it added.

Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title because of doping.

He had been named as Astana’s leader for the upcoming race, which starts in less than two weeks, after Fabio Aru pulled out with a knee injury.

