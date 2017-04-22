‘Empty bowl’ fundraiser benefits non-profit

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A fundraiser is being held to help make sure families in the mid-state have reliable access to healthy food.

‘Empty Bowl 2017’ supports The Gleaning Project, a non-profit dedicated to reducing food waste and hunger in Adams County.

People who attend the event get locally produced soup and a commemorative bowl on a first come first serve basis.

The event is Saturday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Gettysburg College’s Plank Gymnasium. Tickets are $20. Cash and check are the only payment options available.

