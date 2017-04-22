Damp and cool weather to start the weekend

This morning is starting with more low clouds and drizzle as the front from yesterday stalled to our south. We will stay on the northern edge of the rainfall pushing through, however its just enough to bring drizzle and light showers this morning to the Midstate. Scattered light showers are possible throughout the day too keeping things damp. Highs only reach the lower 60s at best.

Tonight we will see some clearing with temperatures dropping to the middle 40s. The wild card for tomorrow’s forecast is the amount of sunshine we see. If we open up to sunshine in the morning that lasts through the afternoon we may see temperatures shoot to the upper 60s. If clouds remain stubborn then upper 50s and lower 60s are more likely.

More clouds and cooler weather arrive for Monday as east winds develop off the cool Atlantic Ocean water. Some drizzle is likely, and a better chance of rain on Tuesday with showers from a developing coastal storm. Wednesday looks drier with much warmer air arriving to end the week. We have a legitimate chance of temperatures greater than 80° before next weekend!

