ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Nathan Walker’s game winning goal in overtime gives the Hershey Bears a 1-0 series lead in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The bears playoff hopes were uncertain entering the final week of the regular season. Now, they have taken back the home ice advantage from the top seeded Phantoms. Gregg Mace and Ross Lippman recap the exciting finish to game 1 from the PPL Center in Allentown.

