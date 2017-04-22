Afghan official: Gunmen attacked army base, 100 casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said Saturday that the attack a day earlier on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army killed or wounded dozens of soldiers and other personnel.

He says there were 10 attackers. Two carried out suicide attacks and eight other attackers were killed in the battle, Waziri said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in an email sent to media.

The attackers entered the compound and shot some soldiers as they prayed in a mosque inside the base.

