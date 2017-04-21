Trooper’s life explored as jurors weigh death for his killer

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – Jurors are learning about the life of a state police trooper gunned down in a 2014 ambush as they weigh a potential death sentence for his killer.

Bryon Dickson’s sister and one of his best friends testified Friday at the penalty phase of Eric Frein’s trial.

Frein opened fire outside the Blooming Grove state police barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing Dickson and wounding a second trooper.

Frein’s lawyers are trying to keep him off death row.

Dickson older sister, Stacey Hinkley, says Frein “severed the Dickson sibling bond” when he took her brother’s life.

Dickson’s superior officer testified about a letter of commendation Dickson got for saving the life of a woman who swallowed a large number of pills after her husband fatally shot her son.

