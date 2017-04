abc27 will launch a weekly political talk show this weekend.

“This Week in Pennsylvania,” hosted by anchor and political reporter Dennis Owens, will air Sundays at 11 a.m. on ABC27 and on Nexstar stations in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, Altoona and Johnstown, Erie, and Hagerstown, Maryland.

We sat down with Dennis to learn more about this brand-new program and what viewers can expect every Sunday at 11am on abc27.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...