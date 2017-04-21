The Vegetable Hunter: A Boutique Brewery

The Vegetable Hunter is a Boutique Brewery because they specialize in small batches of beer with fresh and interesting ingredients.

“We started selling a few beers at the end of February but today is the official Grand Opening of our Brewery and beers will be available to purchase from today forward,” tells Kristin Messner-Baker, Owner.

She, along with her husband, John Baker, joined us today with a unique pairing of beer and cookies– both of which are vegan friendly!

You can learn more about them online at their website.

