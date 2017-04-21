Saturday work to close I-83 southbound lane at Route 30

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 83 South will be down to one lane Saturday for bridge repair work at the Route 30 interchange.

The right southbound lane will be closed, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. It will remain closed until late in the afternoon, PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said.

The work will also close two ramps; from Route 30 West to I-83 South and from I-83 South to Route 30 East.

