Saturday work to close I-83 southbound lane at Route 30

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 83 South will be down to one lane Saturday for bridge repair work at the Route 30 interchange.

The right southbound lane will be closed, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. It will remain closed until late in the afternoon, PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said.

The work will also close two ramps; from Route 30 West to I-83 South and from I-83 South to Route 30 East.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...