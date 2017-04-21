Restaurant Report: Chemicals, black residue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Department of Agriculture inspectors found chemicals, black residue, and warm milk during this week’s restaurant inspections.

Chow Down Family Restaurant in East Berlin was out of compliance with 25 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not applying food safety in the facility. Chemical cleaner was stored on the same shelf as food products. Dressings, cream cheese, milk, and Cool Whip were being held at too warm a temperature, risking the growth of harmful pathogens, and there was food residue, dirt residue, crust buildup, and heavy grease accumulation.

Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar on Eisenhower Drive in Hanover was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was not being date marked. Turkey, cheese, and vegetables were being held at too warm of a temperature, risking the growth of harmful pathogens, and there was an accumulation of food residue, crust, grease, and sticky residue.

Shogun Fusion on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 15 violations. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Spray bottles of Windex were stored near food, risking contamination. Raw beef and raw fish were stored in a way that could contaminate ready-to-eat food, and there was black residue in the ice machine.

Establishments with no violations include International Restaurant in Lancaster, Camellia’s Sin Tea Parlor in Carlisle, The Pickle Nickel restaurant and arcade in Dillsburg, and Hoss’s Family Steak and Seahouse in Hummelstown.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...