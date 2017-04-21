Pride of the Susquehanna to launch Tuesday morning

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pride of the Susquehanna will be launched Tuesday at 9 a.m., the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society announced Friday.

There are over 400 cruises planned for the vessel this season, the first public event of the year being a Brews Cruise next Friday at 6 p.m. as part of Harrisburg Beer Week.

“We’re bringing back favorites like Murder Mystery Dinner Cruises, Jazzin’ on the Pride, and Princess Party Cruises,” Executive Director of the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society Jason Meckes said in a release. “After just one week of open reservations, we have scheduled over 1/6 of the entire Harrisburg School District for River School Educational Voyages. We’ve already begun to sell out for dinners and events throughout May, so I know we’ll be taking off at full steam!”

The Pride sails between late April and early November each year.

