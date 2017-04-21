Woman shot near Harrisburg’s Third in the Burg food truck location

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a shooting near the city’s Third in the Burg food truck location.

According to police at the scene in the 1600 block of North Third Street, a woman was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital. She was conscious and talking at the time.

A person of interest was taken away in handcuffs.

Police assume the shooting happened inside a home.

At this time, police have not released the identities of those involved.

The Third in the Burg event was able to go on as scheduled.

