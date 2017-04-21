Police arrest 2 in Derry Township hotel robbery

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a hotel robbery last week in Derry Township.

Desiree Nicole Smith, 39, of Palmyra, was arrested Monday in Savannah, Georgia. She’s accused of robbing the Holiday Inn Express Hershey at knifepoint.

Her getaway driver, 43-year-old Chad Alan Olson, of Lebanon, was also arrested. He admitted to driving Smith following the robbery.

Derry Township police responded around 11:40 p.m. on April 11 to the hotel at 610 Walton Ave. where Smith allegedly displayed a large knife and demanded cash.

Olson has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and theft by unlawful taking. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Smith faces robbery, theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of crime charges. She will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers had offered a cash reward for information leading to their arrests.

