Pennsylvania offers amnesty on $3.47B in back taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents and businesses with unpaid state taxes can have all penalties and half of the interest waived for the next 60 days.

The state Department of Revenue announced the tax amnesty program on Friday.

The department said it is mailing letters to about 800,000 known delinquent taxpayers with information about how to participate. Those unknown to the department only have to file and pay taxes dating back to Jan. 1, 2011.

Revenue estimates $3.47 billion in owed back taxes may be eligible for the program. It says about 21 percent of those delinquent taxpayers are from out of state.

Eligible taxpayers should visit www.backtax.pa.gov or call 1-844-PA-STATE-TAX to apply and make the required payment by June 19.

Those who don’t take advantage of the program face a five-percent penalty on their unpaid taxes when it ends.

Those who participated in a 2010 Tax Amnesty are ineligible.

