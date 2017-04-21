Pennsylvania jobless rate drops again, but payrolls shrink

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a new post-recession low, dropping in March for the fourth straight month even as payrolls slid.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8 percent last month.

The national rate was 4.5 percent in March.

A survey of employers found that seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 16,100 in March, but still remained above 5.9 million.

A household survey found that the civilian labor force grew by 7,000 in March. Employment rose by 17,000 to a new record high above 6.1 million while unemployment dropped by 9,000 to 321,000, the lowest in nine years.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

