Overnight traffic stoppages scheduled on I-81 in Cumberland County

WHTM Staff Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Overnight work on Interstate 81 early Monday will force northbound traffic stoppages near mile marker 58 approaching the Route 581 interchange in Cumberland County.

The stoppages, which will last about 15 minutes each, are scheduled between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic on the ramp from Route 114 will also be stopped from entering I-81 northbound.

According to PennDOT, the stoppages are necessary for construction crews to remove an overhead sign structure.

The installation of a new overhead structure is tentatively scheduled for April 30. That project will also require similar short-term traffic stoppages.

