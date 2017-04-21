Morning rainfall ending, clearing and warm this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are working their way through from west to east early this morning along with a sluggish cold front. This early morning rainfall should be exiting the region by 6-7 AM with some clearing and drier weather for the rest of the morning. The cooler air is also slow to follow, so this afternoon stays mild with the chance of a passing stray storm as the warmth builds. Highs could top out near 80° with clearing skies after the morning showers and cloud cover.

The weekend forecast has been tough to pinpoint, and there have been more changes with rainfall chances and timing. Right now clouds and drizzle look to return Friday night as another storm from the south pushes into the Mid-Atlantic region. We then expect the clouds and periods of drizzle or light showers to hang around during the daytime hours on Saturday. Sunday originally appeared to be damp too, but now a drier forecast is looking more likely. Both days feature cool and damp air, it remains a question though how fast the clouds clear on Sunday. It does appear most of the shower activity stays south of the Midstate on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s both days. Stay with us as we post more forecast updates regarding the weekend.

