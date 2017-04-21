Mickey Dolenz: Coming to the Strand Capitol!

Who doesn’t remember the Monkees? The hit Television show and popular band from the 60’d will forever be etched in music industry stone with hits like the popular, “I’m a Believer,” and “Daydream Believer.” The singer (and drummer) behind “I’m a Believer,” was none other than Mickey Dolenz who just happens to be on his way through York tonight for a performance at the Strand Capitol Performing Arts Center.

We got to chat with him today about his start with The Monkees, his solo career, and even a furniture business he operates with his daughter on the side! This interview is a two-parter, so be sure to catch both the above and below videos for the full interview with Mickey Dolenz!

For more information on his performance tonight, April 21st, at the Strand Capitol, visit www.strandcapitol.org or call in at 717-846-1111.

