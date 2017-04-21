Lower Allen police investigate back-to-back burglaries

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Two homes, in relatively close proximity, were reportedly burglarized in broad daylight this week in Cumberland County.

Lower Allen police say the first incident was reported Monday after someone entered a back cellar door at a home in the 4300 block of Allen Road. A TV was stolen.

Tuesday, someone forced their way through a back door of a home in the 1700 block of Sheepford Rd. and got away with numerous valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Allen Township Police Dept. at 717-238-9676 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

Police are also reminding residents to keep watch for any suspicious vehicles or persons in their neighborhoods.

