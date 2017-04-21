Lower Allen police investigate back-to-back burglaries

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Two homes, in relatively close proximity, were reportedly burglarized in broad daylight this week in Cumberland County.

Lower Allen police say the first incident was reported Monday after someone entered a back cellar door at a home in the 4300 block of Allen Road. A TV was stolen.

Tuesday, someone forced their way through a back door of a home in the 1700 block of Sheepford Rd. and got away with numerous valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Allen Township Police Dept. at 717-238-9676 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

Police are also reminding residents to keep watch for any suspicious vehicles or persons in their neighborhoods.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...