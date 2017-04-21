Lebanon man accused of leaving kids alone at home

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a Lebanon man accused of leaving a 6-year-old and 3-year-old home alone.
Police say 26-year-old Victor Caraballo-Pena left the children alone for over an hour on April 16.
The children were found around 4:30 a.m. crying and alone at an apartment in the 300 block of N. 12th St.
Caraballo-Pena was contacted by phone around 5:45 a.m.
He is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
