Lebanon man accused of leaving kids alone at home

WHTM Staff Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a Lebanon man accused of leaving a 6-year-old and 3-year-old home alone.

Police say 26-year-old Victor Caraballo-Pena left the children alone for over an hour on April 16.

The children were found around 4:30 a.m. crying and alone at an apartment in the 300 block of N. 12th St.

Caraballo-Pena was contacted by phone around 5:45 a.m.

He is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

