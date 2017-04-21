Late Cumberland County teenager continues to leave her mark

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Peyton Walker was studying to be a physician assistant at Kings College when she passed away from sudden cardiac arrest in 2013.

Her dream was to help others, and through her foundation, she is helping people stay heart healthy

Linsa Schneider is the coordinator of the Peyton Walker Foundation. She says the mission stays the same.

“We want to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest,” Schneider said. “We want to increase survival rates through education and training.”

Thursday night, the foundation donated an automatic external defibrillator, also known as an AED, to the district. It will be used for sports teams and it will be taken along to away games.

The foundation has given away 21 AEDs and has set up more than 800 heart screenings over the years.

For more information of the Peyton Walker Foundation. Visit peytonwalker.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...