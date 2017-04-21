Hollywood producer gives $30M to Penn State communications

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – A Hollywood producer and screenwriter known for creating such television hits as “Magnum, P.I.,” ”Quantum Leap” and “NCIS” is donating $30 million to Penn State University.

The donation from Donald Bellisario and his wife, Vivienne, will be used to transform the university’s College of Communications. In recognition of their contribution, the university trustees on Friday approved renaming it the Donald P. Bellasario College of Communications when they accepted the gift.

Bellisario graduated from Penn State in 1961. He started off in advertising and worked his way up to senior vice president at the Bloom Agency. He made the leap in the 1970’s to Hollywood production. He’s won an Edgar Allan Poe writing award and multiple Emmys.

Penn State says the donation is the fifth largest gift in the university’s history.

