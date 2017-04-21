Gov. Wolf nixes lieutenant governor’s security detail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police troopers will no longer provide security to Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and his wife.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the governor met with Stack on Friday to hand-deliver a letter informing him that the protection has been pulled, effective immediately.

The governor’s letter adds that the Department of General Services will provide only limited cleaning, grounds keeping, and maintenance staff at the state-owned lieutenant governor’s residence at Fort Indiantown Gap.

The staff will be at the residence under limited supervision and at prearranged times, Wolf wrote.

ABC27 News reported on Thursday that staff at the residence has been reduced from five to one full-time maintenance man and a part-time cook.

“I do not delight in this decision,” Wolf wrote, “but I believe it is a necessary step to protect Commonwealth employees.”

Stack issued the following statement late Friday:

“I recognize, as does my wife, that certain behavior while dealing with the staff of the Lieutenant Governor’s residence and the Pennsylvania State Police Executive Detail who protects us, is unacceptable and were symptoms of a larger problem. Today, in meeting with Governor Wolf, I apologized directly to him for any embarrassment this situation has caused, discussed with him some of the reasons for what has occurred, and reiterated our commitment to addressing the causes forcefully and fully. For all of these reasons, during today’s meeting, I concurred with the Governor’s decision to remove the executive detail that protected us and the remaining staff member at the residence.”

State police are not required to give round-the-clock protection to the lieutenant governor. The security is provided as a courtesy.

Wolf and his office had no further comment on an ongoing investigation into Stack and his wife Tonya. The Office of Inspector General is looking into accusations the couple verbally abused and mistreated numerous state employees.

ABC27 sources say in one incident, Tonya Stack wanted to avoid traffic after she attended a Philadelphia Eagles football game and asked her assigned trooper to use lights and sirens. When the trooper refused, she got angry and left the car, then called headquarters and asked for another trooper to drive her home.

Stack said he and his wife were sorry for their behavior during a news conference last week, but he didn’t say exactly what they did to prompt the apology.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...