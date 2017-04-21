Gov. Wolf nixes lieutenant governor’s security detail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police troopers will no longer provide security to Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and his wife.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the governor met with Stack on Friday to hand-deliver a letter informing him of the change, which is effective immediately.

The governor’s letter adds that the Department of General Services will provide only limited cleaning, grounds keeping, and maintenance staff at the state-owned lieutenant governor’s residence at Fort Indiantown Gap. The staff will be at the residence under limited supervision and at prearranged times.

“I do not delight in this decision,” Wolf wrote, “but I believe it is a necessary step to protect Commonwealth employees.”

Wolf and his office had not further comment on an ongoing investigation by the Office of Inspector General.

