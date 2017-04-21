George HW Bush to stay through weekend in Houston hospital

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the nation’s 41st president will remain in a Houston hospital through the weekend while he recovers from a mild case of pneumonia.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath posted Friday on Twitter that doctors will keep the 92-year-old Bush at Houston Methodist Hospital “to ensure a fully clean bill of health.”

McGrath said Bush “feels terrific,” and Bush’s vice president, Dan Quayle, talked with him by phone on Friday.

Bush was hospitalized April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough. Physicians say his pneumonia was treated and resolved. But he has been held for observation while he regains his strength.

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. He spent 16 days in the hospital in January for treatment of pneumonia.

