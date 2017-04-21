Ephrata police looking for 2 hit-and-run drivers

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for drivers responsible for two hit-and-run crashes on Thursday, including one that injured another driver.

A 35-year-old borough man was turning into the Wawa parking lot in the 600 block of South Reading Road when a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, pulled from the lot and struck his driver’s side door around 12:20 p.m., police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of head injuries.

The sedan initially stopped, but the woman driving it then fled north on South Reading Road. Police said her car may have front and driver’s side damage.

The second incident occurred around 7:23 p.m. in the 400 block of East Main Street. Police said a 2009 – 2011 silver or gray Acura TL sedan struck a parked vehicle and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle had front-end damage when it was last seen by a witness traveling westbound on Meadow Valley Road at South Reading Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ephrata police at 717-738-9200.

