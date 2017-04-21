Customers question Giant’s decision to close 2 Lancaster stores

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – What’s happening to our Giant? That’s the question coming from some people, like Richard Barr of Lancaster.

“That’s disgusting,” he said. “I’ve gone there a long time.”

Giant announced last month it would close its store on Fruitville Pike and the one at 235 North Reservoir Street. Both locations will close May 18.

The closing of the Reservoir Street location is getting more attention because a number of customers do not drive and there are no other supermarkets downtown.

“All around here are handicapped people,” Barr said.

Giant said the stores are older models and can no longer be expanded.

“It’s always difficult to close a store,” Giant president Tom Lenekevch said, adding the stores “are no part of our long-term plans for Lancaster.”

Edward Martinez, who also lives across the street from the Reservoir Street store, said he was upset by the decision.

“I have good neighbors that are senior citizens and this the only place they want to go,” he said.

Giant will still own the Reservoir Street property. A spokeswoman told ABC27 News that it’s too soon to say who’ll they lease the property to.

“Give somebody else the opportunity, especially for your customers,” Martinez said. “They were your customers for so many years. Why can’t you just lease it to someone else?”

