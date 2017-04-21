Banquet chicken nugget dinners recalled for possible salmonella

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling Banquet Chicken Nuggets with Mac and Cheese dinners because the chocolate brownie dessert may be contaminated with salmonella.

The USDA says the frozen dinners were recalled as a precaution. It says there have been no confirmed reports of anyone becoming ill after eating the meals.

The 7.4-ounce frozen dinners were produced on Jan. 26 and have a “best if used by” date of July 20, 2018.

Consumers with questions can call Conagra Brands at (800) 289-6014.

