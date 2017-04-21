Account Executive

By Published:

WHTM-TV abc27, in the heart of beautiful Central Pennsylvania, has an opening for an experienced Account Executive to service existing accounts and develop new business and non-traditional revenue. We are looking for an aggressive, self-motivated and personable individual, preferably with 1-3 years of documented success in outside, direct sales. The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate success selling sports, specials and interactive initiatives while growing share of existing accounts. Prior media sales experience and a college degree is strongly preferred.  Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers (Requisition # 4757)

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s