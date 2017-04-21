90 graduate from Pennsylvania State Police Academy

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Ninety troopers have joined the Pennsylvania State Police force.
The men and women who graduated Friday from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey make up the 148th graduating cadet class.
The following graduated were assigned to serve the Midstate in Troops H and J:
Kelly Abati of Lehigh County
Robert Blystone of Indiana County
Logan Brouse of Union County
Marc Cutaiar of Lancaster county
David Dangel of Franklin County
Clay Forcey of York County
Trey Geyer of Clinton County
Aaron Hegyes of Fayette County
Andrew Hertzog of Lancaster County
Jeffrey Johns, Jr. of Westmoreland County
Jordan Lantzy of Blair County
Heather Lynch of Cumberland County
Joseph Martin of Fayete County
Joshua Messenger of Lebanon County
Robert Mikulak or Lackawanna County
Santino Napolitano of Allegheny County
Larry Reedy III of Schuylkill County
Salvatore Scavone of Huntingdon County
Nathan Shellenberger of York County
Katerina Stafford of Crawford County
Spencer Taylor of Franklin County
Abigail Teuscher of Hunterdon, NJ
Tyler Walker of Clinton County
James Kozlik of Ocean, NJ
Emily Laufer of Chester County
Zachary McCornac of Northampton County
Mathew McGuire of Katunah, NY
James McKee of Chester County
Cody Montz of Schuylkill County
James Nolan V of Delaware County
David Pomroy III of Gloucester, NJ
Markus Schneiderhan of Berks County
Alexander Talmadge of Pike County
Richard Vose III of Montgomery County
Roman Zabolotnyy of Bucks County
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.