90 graduate from Pennsylvania State Police Academy

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Ninety troopers have joined the Pennsylvania State Police force.

The men and women who graduated Friday from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey make up the 148th graduating cadet class.

The following graduated were assigned to serve the Midstate in Troops H and J:

Kelly Abati of Lehigh County

Robert Blystone of Indiana County

Logan Brouse of Union County

Marc Cutaiar of Lancaster county

David Dangel of Franklin County

Clay Forcey of York County

Trey Geyer of Clinton County

Aaron Hegyes of Fayette County

Andrew Hertzog of Lancaster County

Jeffrey Johns, Jr. of Westmoreland County

Jordan Lantzy of Blair County

Heather Lynch of Cumberland County

Joseph Martin of Fayete County

Joshua Messenger of Lebanon County

Robert Mikulak or Lackawanna County

Santino Napolitano of Allegheny County

Larry Reedy III of Schuylkill County

Salvatore Scavone of Huntingdon County

Nathan Shellenberger of York County

Katerina Stafford of Crawford County

Spencer Taylor of Franklin County

Abigail Teuscher of Hunterdon, NJ

Tyler Walker of Clinton County

James Kozlik of Ocean, NJ

Emily Laufer of Chester County

Zachary McCornac of Northampton County

Mathew McGuire of Katunah, NY

James McKee of Chester County

Cody Montz of Schuylkill County

James Nolan V of Delaware County

David Pomroy III of Gloucester, NJ

Markus Schneiderhan of Berks County

Alexander Talmadge of Pike County

Richard Vose III of Montgomery County

Roman Zabolotnyy of Bucks County

