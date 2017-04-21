3 arrested for dealing heroin, cocaine in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested three Lebanon residents in two separate drug dealing cases this week.

Ernie Torres-Baez, 36, was arrested Wednesday for a Feb. 4 incident at a Quentin Road motel, where police say he was in possession of 85 bags of suspected cocaine, seven bags of crack cocaine, nine bags of heroin, and a small amount of marijuana.

Torres-Baez also had cocaine, heroin and suboxone hidden in a vehicle at his home, police said. He was placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

Franchelis Rivera-Vargas, 23, and Pedro Acevedo-Vargas, 18, were arrested Thursday after police say a search of their vehicle turned up 39 bags of crack cocaine and 35 bags of heroin.

Their bail was set at $100,000.

