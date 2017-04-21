The Toyota Tacoma has always been an alternative to a full-sized pickup. If you choose the double cab configuration coupled with the long bed, there’s plenty of room for people and cargo.

With five trim levels, this is the TRD Off Road 4×4 version, one level below the top. Off Road is not just a name. A look at the chassis reveals special gas-filled shocks and springs and an electronic locking rear differential.

This truck has an optional lockable tonneau cover for $650, making it a truly all-weather hauling machine. A nice touch is the bed-mounted AC power outlet.

New just last year, the 3.5-liter V6 has 278 horsepower for good towing grunt. Base Tacoma’s get a 2.7-liter four cylinder.

You sit low in the Tacoma, and there’s no height adjustment on the driver’s seat. Plus, the steering wheel doesn’t telescope enough for my taste.

Choose the $3,000 Premium and Technology package to get heated seats, premium audio, and electronic traffic warning aides. A manual shift is available, but our review truck has the six-speed automatic.

An overhead panel houses multi-terrain select settings on the left and Crawl Control for heavy duty off-roading on the right.

The double cab provides adequate room for row two passengers while flipping and folding seats creates a flat, raised cargo area.

Around town, you appreciate the Tacoma’s trimmer size. However, the turning radius seems wide for a non-full-sized truck.

For the 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Double Cab, I say thumbs up to the styling, off-road ability, and good power; thumbs down to a low driving position and limited steering wheel adjustment.

I averaged about 20 miles per gallon. The as-tested sticker is $40,617.

