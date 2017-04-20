York to reopen Edgar Fahs Smith School as STEAM academy

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The School District of the City of York will reopen the Edgar Fahs Smith School as an academy for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The school board approved the proposal at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The STEAM academy will open in August with an enrollment of 300 students in grades 3-8. The district said during the next five years, it will add one grade per year so the academy serves about 500 students in grades 3-12.

Busing will be provided for students who do not live within walking distance.

The district said the academy will not only provide new educational opportunities but reduce class sizes throughout the district.

York has offered a STEAM program at Ferguson K-8 since 2009.

Edgar Fahs Smith School was closed in 2013.

